Colin Kaepernick is set to publish his memoirs soon

A decade after shaking the NFL to its core, Colin Kaepernick is set to tell his story.

The former star quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, who has become a global icon in the fight against racial inequality, will publish his memoir, titled “The Perilous Fight,” on September 15 under the Legacy Lit imprint (Hachette Livre).

This release coincides almost exactly with the tenth anniversary of his first kneel during the U.S. national anthem. This gesture, initially intended to denounce police violence, sent unprecedented shockwaves, earning him as much admiration as it did fierce criticism from the political and sports worlds.

A manifesto to understand the origins of a protest

In a thoughtful statement, the 38-year-old activist explains that this book aims to provide the necessary context for his actions. For Kaepernick, kneeling was not an impulsive act, but the culmination of a long personal journey. In it, he explores his quest for identity as a Black child and his realization that his role extended far beyond the boundaries of the football field.

The book is described by its publisher as a blend of “memoir and manifesto.” It traces the evolution of a top-tier athlete—who led San Francisco to the Super Bowl in 2013—into a leading figure of social change. Although he hasn't set foot on an NFL field since 2016, his influence on American culture remains undeniable.

An Author Committed Beyond the Stadium

This is not Kaepernick's first foray into the publishing world. Already the head of his own record label and the author of best-selling graphic novels such as “Change the Game,” he once again uses his pen to give voice to those who came before him. This new narrative promises to transform a simple television image into a historic movement that has redefined modern sports.

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