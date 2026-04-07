Alexandre Returns to the Montreal Alouettes

The “Nest” welcomes back one of its former players.

The Montreal Alouettes officially announced on Tuesday the signing of American linebacker Micah Awe for the 2026 CFL season. The 32-year-old veteran, who previously wore the Montreal uniform in 13 games in 2022, returns to the city with an impressive wealth of experience and dominant statistics.

Originally from Nigeria, the 5-foot-11, 216-pound athlete is coming off an exceptional 2025 campaign with the British Columbia Lions. He simply dominated the league, finishing first in defensive tackles with a total of 114. His ability to read the game and his physicality make him one of the most feared players in the Canadian Football League.

An elite veteran to mentor Danny Maciocia's young players

With 118 games under his belt in the league, Micah Awe needs no introduction. In addition to his 568 career defensive tackles, he has distinguished himself wherever he has played—whether in Toronto, Ottawa, or Calgary, where he was named to the All-Star team in 2023. For Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia, this acquisition goes beyond mere statistics.

“His acquisition will give us depth on defense,” said Maciocia. “He knows the league, our organization, and has always prepared himself well. His professionalism will help guide our younger players.”

By bringing Awe back to Montreal, the organization secures not only an elite tackler capable of forcing turnovers (7 career interceptions and 7 forced fumbles), but also a vocal leader in the locker room. This one-year contract demonstrates the Alouettes' ambition to remain competitive at the top of the East Division by relying on proven assets.

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