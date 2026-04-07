A big surprise involving Fernando Mendoza

This decision is already causing quite a stir in the NFL world.

Fernando Mendoza, the talented quarterback tipped to be the first overall pick in the 2026 draft, has officially informed the league that he will not be appearing on stage in Pittsburgh. According to renowned ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, the young prodigy prefers to experience this historic moment in the privacy of his home in Miami.

This announcement comes as Mendoza is coming off a dream season. Winner of the prestigious Heisman Trophy, he propelled the Indiana Hoosiers to an unprecedented national championship in the NCAA. His stock is so high that the Las Vegas Raiders, holders of the first overall pick, have made him their top target for rebuilding their franchise. An official visit between the player and the Nevada organization is scheduled for this Tuesday.

A personal choice that fits a trend in the NFL

Although the absence of the league's future face may disappoint some fans and broadcasters in Pittsburgh, Mendoza isn't the first to prioritize his loved ones. In the past, stars like Trevor Lawrence, Baker Mayfield, and Myles Garrett have also skipped the red carpet to celebrate their selection from the comfort of their living rooms. For Mendoza, the symbolism of sharing this achievement with his family outweighs the spotlight of the official ceremony.

The draft, which begins on April 23, will nonetheless mark the start of a new era for the Raiders. Whether in front of thousands of fans or from Florida, Fernando Mendoza's name will be the one to kick off the 2026 draft.

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