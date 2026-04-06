“This is unacceptable” – Roman Anthony

To say the least, the Boston Red Sox are in hot water following their tough 8-6 loss to the San Diego Padres yesterday afternoon (Sunday). Boston tied the game at 6-6 in the seventh inning, but then gave up runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

This brings the Red Sox's record to just two wins against seven losses this season, making the Boston team the only one in all of Major League Baseball with only two wins. No other team in the league has struggled as much since the start of the current season.

And after yesterday's game, the young Sox star, Roman Anthony, spoke out about his team's performance and didn't mince words.

It's unacceptable. It's unacceptable to the fans. It's unacceptable by the standards we've set for ourselves. We simply have to be better. It's just a rough patch, and we need to find a way to bring more energy and be better.

Anthony isn't wrong.

Roman Anthony on the Red Sox's 2-7 start to the season: “We simply just need to be better. … It's just a tough stretch, and we need to find a way to just bring more energy and just be better. This is unacceptable. It's unacceptable to the fans. It's unacceptable by the standards… — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) April 5, 2026

The Red Sox rotation is supposed to be one of the team's strengths, but the pitching staff has the 27th-worst ERA in the league at 5.19. With Garrett Crochet, Sonny Gray, and Ranger Suarez as the top trio, plus Brayan Bello and Connelly Early, we should expect more.

The offense, for its part, hasn't fared much better, having scored the third-fewest runs in MLB so far this season, with a total of just thirty. With Anthony himself leading the way, along with other key players, the tide needs to turn.

And sooner rather than later, because the gap is widening rapidly.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.