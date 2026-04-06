The three teams most likely to face the Canadiens in the first round

Barring a massive upset, the Lightning, the Sabres, or the Canadiens will finish at the top of the Atlantic Division.

There's still a chance (mathematically speaking) that the Bruins could finish at the top of the division… but let's just say it's not exactly likely. The stars would have to align like crazy.

There's also a chance (according to PlayoffsStatus) that the Senators could sneak into the top 3 of the division (though not at the top), even if that remains a highly unlikely scenario.

In other words, what I'm trying to say is that the chances of Tampa Bay, Buffalo, and Montreal being the top three teams (in any order) in the division after 82 games are very, very high.

Since the Canadiens have only a 7% chance, as of this morning, of winning the division, it makes sense to conclude that the Habs are highly likely to face the Sabres or the Lightning in the first round of the playoffs.

In fact, right now, the Canadiens have a 78% chance of facing the Sabres in the first round and a 13% chance of facing the Lightning in the coming weeks.

That's more than a nine-in-ten chance of facing one of those teams. No one's surprised, right?

But it's interesting to ask: which other teams still have a mathematical chance of facing the Canadiens in the first round?

And the most likely answer, aside from Buffalo and Tampa Bay, is Boston, with a 6% chance.

The Canadiens could face Boston if both teams finish in the top 3 of their division (in second and third place, to be precise) or, in certain scenarios, if the Habs win their division.

The Sens (2%) and the Hurricanes (1%) are also among the top five teams that could face the Habs in the first round.

It's also worth noting that the Habs could mathematically face the Penguins, Red Wings, Islanders, Capitals, Flyers, Blue Jackets, and Devils.

But right now, anything other than Buffalo, Tampa Bay, and (at a stretch) Boston is relatively unlikely.

Note that as of now, the team has a 63% chance of starting the playoffs on the road and a 37% chance of starting at home.

That makes sense: they have a 7% chance of winning their division and a 30% chance of finishing in second place.

Remember that the Canadiens will face the Panthers, Lightning, Blue Jackets, Islanders, and Flyers in the coming days. That could change things by the end of the regular season.

The game that could change everything is Thursday's matchup against Tampa Bay. The Florida club is two points ahead of the Habs in the standings… and has a game in hand.

In a nutshell

– Ouch.

Things are looking bad in Boston. https://t.co/pZqYaJszV0 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 6, 2026

– Note to self.

#CFMTL practice Monday morning at the Nutrilait Centre. 1. Recovery session for the guys who played enough; they just stretched their legs, that's it. 2. Bode Hidalgo and Sunusi Ibrahim appear to be the only ones missing. 3. Brayan Vera is training separately. Tomas Aviles… pic.twitter.com/FBebubIZaj — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 6, 2026

– What do you think?

Could we see Patrick Roy in Ottawa? pic.twitter.com/WhgIm5alVL — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 6, 2026

– That would be something.

In addition to 100 points, Nick Suzuki could end another long drought for the Habs this season. Here's why he's likely the favorite to win the Selke Trophy in the NHL. https://t.co/25Kv1PCrAj — Vincent Duquette (@VincentDuquette) April 6, 2026

– A name to keep in mind in Nashville.