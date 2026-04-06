The Devils are using poutine to taunt Quebecers and the Canadiens

The Devils certainly won't make the playoffs.

However, if yesterday's game reminded us of anything, it's that even bad teams can make the top teams in the NHL look bad for the duration of a single game.

Yesterday, it was the Habs who looked like they were in free fall in the standings.

As we can see on social media, the Devils decided to show a bit of arrogance toward the Quebecers and the Habs after the game.

And I don't hate that. It's funny, after all.

On social media, a clip from the popular American series “Modern Family” was posted. It shows a father, along with his two oldest children and his son-in-law, being offered poutine for dinner.

He says, “I'm not putting this in my mouth,” playing on the word “poutine” to express his disgust for the Quebec dish. And that's what the Devils posted—adding Habs and Devils logos along the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Jersey Devils (@njdevils)

We'll give him that: poutine—when you don't know what it is, it can look weird.

I imagine that if the Devils had a chance to face the Canadiens in the playoffs, the team would have held back a bit after yesterday's game. But anyway, in 2026, it doesn't really change much.

The account may have preferred “disco fries” to poutine (it's a New Jersey specialty vs. a Quebec classic), but let's just say that in the coming weeks, there won't be much to celebrate in New Jersey.

For the Habs, it's a different story.

In a nutshell

– Ouch.

“If you can't control yourself, don't pitch indoors.” https://t.co/zKZUwAs320 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 6, 2026

– A name to watch.

Jeff Marek: Re TJ Hughes (college free agent): I know Edmonton's been there, Vancouver; Colorado David Pagnotta: Yep, Montreal, Toronto – The Sheet (4/3) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 6, 2026

– A new chapter begins at RDS.

Michel Y. Lacroix, an RDS pioneer, is retiring after 36 yearshttps://t.co/y8gpVMwfQV — RDS (@RDSca) April 6, 2026

– Note.

Forward Jared Davidson (ill) will not participate in practice today. Forward Jared Davidson (sick) will not practice today. — x – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) April 6, 2026

– What will the Preds do?