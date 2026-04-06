The Cowboys could make a big move by trading for the Jets’ second-round pick

The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads.

Despite the arrival of impact players like Rashan Gary and Jalen Thompson, Jerry Jones' defensive unit still lacks that “X-factor” capable of transforming a good unit into a championship-caliber defense. According to a compelling analysis by Bill Barnwell for ESPN, the solution could lie in a bold trade with the New York Jets.

Currently holding the 12th overall pick, the Cowboys risk seeing the true defensive superstars snapped up before their turn comes. To counter this, Dallas could offer a “package” including their 12th and 112th picks this year, as well as a first- and third-round pick in 2027. In return, the Jets would give up their No. 2 overall pick (and a fifth-round pick in 2027).

Is Jerry Jones willing to do anything for an elite defense?

While the price may seem exorbitant, the goal is clear: to allow Dallas to select the top defensive prospect in the 2026 draft class. Jerry Jones is known for his dramatic flair and impatience when it comes to bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Texas. With Quinnen Williams already in the trenches, adding a once-in-a-generation talent at linebacker would instantly transform the face of the franchise.

This scenario would create an interesting leverage: by climbing to the top of the draft board, the Cowboys would secure a player with immediate impact while retaining their 20th pick (previously acquired), allowing them to shore up the secondary or accumulate more draft capital.

For the New York Jets, this trade would offer immense flexibility to build around a future quarterback or to fill multiple holes with the additional picks. It remains to be seen whether “America's Team” will dare to take the plunge to finally become an undisputed defensive powerhouse.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.