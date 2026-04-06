Slump: Max Scherzer exits after two innings

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Slump: Max Scherzer exits after two innings
Credit: X

Tonight's game between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays was highly anticipated.

There was a lot of excitement surrounding the fact that the two teams were facing off again after a 2025 World Series that really left a lasting impression last year.

Soon enough, the story of the game became the fact that Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker, for similar reasons, were booed more vigorously than the rest of their teammates.

That's all part of the game.

That said, after Max Scherzer gave up a two-run homer to Teoscar Hernandez in the first inning, it was noticeable that his fastball velocity was dropping. That wasn't good news.

And after two innings, his day was over. The story that he would have given a piano concert if the Blue Jays had won the World Series also faded into the background.

Doubts quickly began to set in. Is he, too, injured? Will he be the fifth starting pitcher to be placed on the team's injured list?

One might think that, as with Eric Lauer yesterday, the virus circulating in the locker room explains why the veteran struggled. But that hasn't been confirmed either.

But anyway. Whether it was an injury or a virus, pulling Josh Fleming from the mound so early didn't give Blue Jays fans much hope, as they watched the Dodgers pile on the runs afterward.

The past week has been disastrous for the Blue Jays in many ways. And tonight is no exception.

PMLB
  • Jose Ramirez: most games played in Guardians history.
  • And that's one.

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