“Shut up”: We wonder if Cole Caufield was addressing the crowd

Yesterday, the Canadiens let one slip against the Devils.

Is it the end of the world? No. After all, the team has officially clinched a playoff spot and had just won eight in a row, including five straight on a long road trip.

The Habs were due for a loss. The lack of execution, however, was… glaring.

But the fact remains that the team played poorly. Upon returning to their fans, who had paid dearly to be there and celebrate the playoff berth, the team played poorly.

Let's be honest: one reason that also explains the excitement for yesterday's game was Cole Caufield's quest for 50 goals. He currently has 49, and we're wondering when he'll score his 50th.

And when I say “we're wondering” about this, I mean… everyone who follows hockey in Quebec.

Martin St-Louis didn't hold back: he's eager for his forward to find the back of the net not only for the fans, but also (especially?) so the guys will stop looking for him all the time on the ice. The coach wants to move on… and I understand him.

“The guys are looking for Cole a lot. It affects the flow of certain plays. It would have been nice if he'd scored his 50th tonight. For the crowd and to move on.” pic.twitter.com/Gr4mak4O3S — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 6, 2026

Want an example of the pressure this puts on the player and the team? Of the distraction it creates?

Yesterday, during the game, Cole Caufield started yelling “shut up” as he came back to the bench. He yelled it with some passion, and it was directed at… um… who, exactly?

does bro yell “shut up” pic.twitter.com/im3nA1Pb6m — x – ava (@teapottoffoIi) April 6, 2026

If it was directed at the fans, who often urged him to shoot during last night's (many) power plays, that's a lack of class.

You can't blame everything on the stress of chasing that 50th goal.

Obviously, we understand that Caufield is feeling the pressure—and that's perfectly normal—to score right now. But he needs to keep in mind that the fans only have his best interests at heart.

Can't wait for the next goal so we can move on. The coach is right on that one.

But that's not all we should take away from yesterday's game. What should we note about the loss and the lackluster game put on by Martin St-Louis's men?

Because yes, it really was a dull game…

1. The Canadiens were 1-for-9 on the power play over the weekend. Yesterday, they were 0-for-4. Let's just say that's not exactly up to par.

They'll need to do better soon. In the playoffs, opponents have to pay for their mistakes.

2. According to advanced stats, Jayden Struble had a big weekend. A quick glance confirms that he's really finding his groove on the ice as the season winds down.

Good to see.

NHL Game Score Impact Card for the Montreal Canadiens on 2026-04-05: pic.twitter.com/ztBhx4RNN9 — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) April 6, 2026

3. When you face the same team twice in a row, things happen. And when I say that, I mean it's normal for a scuffle to break out on the ice.

That's how it's going to be in the playoffs…

Two things could be true: 1) it probably was boarding by Bolduc

2) L. Hughes should not be punching a guy being held down by the ref https://t.co/7QACzr8tii — HFTV (@HFTVSports) April 6, 2026

overtime

The Canadiens won't be practicing today. They'll be back in action tomorrow, when the Florida Panthers are in town for Game #78 of the Habs' season.

After that, there will be four games remaining. The final two will be on the road.

April 9: Lightning

April 11: Blue Jackets

April 12: Islanders (at 6 p.m. … and against Peter DeBoer)

April 14: Flyers

Keep in mind that right now, the Canadiens have three injured players: Alexandre Texier, Kirby Dach, and Alexandre Carrier. They also have an extra defenseman (Adam Engstrom) and two players they don't plan to use: Patrik Laine and Samuel Montembeault.

We'll see how Martin St-Louis manages his roster in the remaining games. But for the upcoming games, the standings are too tight to think about resting players.