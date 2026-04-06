Sandy Alcantara: A Make-or-Break Year in Miami

In 2022, Sandy Alcantara won the Cy Young Award in the National League. Since then, the Miami Marlins' ace has been plagued by a series of injuries that could have derailed his career.

Fortunately for his team and Marlins fans, the 30-year-old pitcher, like a phoenix, has risen from the ashes this season and is proving to be the best in his profession so far. Alcantara boasts a 2-0 record and a 0.00 ERA. In two starts in 2026, he has struck out 12 batters over 16 innings pitched and has dominated his opponents masterfully.

Showing his best form, he's helping the surprising (or not) Marlins sit atop their division with a 6-3 record.

Can you see where I'm going with this? If the situation remains the same and Alcantara continues to dominate leading up to the trade deadline, the Marlins will have to make a heart-wrenching decision for the organization: sending him elsewhere.

Sunday Notebook: Kevin McGonigle can't find Tigers' parking lot – but phenom has Detroit dreaming of a title https://t.co/jRSiMiOHfd — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 5, 2026

Why trade Alcantara when the team is entering a competitive cycle and is likely to contend for the playoffs in the coming years, thanks to a group of hungry young players? The answer is simple yet painful: Alcantara's contract with the Marlins expires at the end of this season, and it's a safe bet that his agent will suggest he look elsewhere when the time comes. If we know this, there's a strong chance that the Florida team's management is also anticipating his departure.

One thing is certain: Sandy Alcantara will be the hottest commodity at the trade deadline, as teams looking to add an elite arm to their rotation will have their eyes fixed on him. Until then, Marlins fans can revel in his performances, even if he doesn't seem to believe in their support.

Between now and the popular trade deadline, the Marlins will need to capitalize on their ace's presence and rack up as many wins as possible to secure a strong position in the standings and keep the Braves, Phillies, and Mets on their toes until the end. The young Marlins have proven in the not-too-distant past that they aren't intimidated by the powerhouses of the National League East and that they can hold their own despite constant adversity.

For now, Sandy Alcantara will continue his dominant run and serve as an inspiration for a group of players that lacks any superstars. The Marlins, much like the Brewers and the Guardians, excel at the art of small ball—that is, executing the fundamentals with precision and consistency. This almost time-honored approach is still paying dividends in 2026, despite the fact that these teams rarely make headlines.

Seeing the Marlins, who will likely have to do without the services of an elite pitcher they watched grow up, reminds me of the Montreal Expos. They, too, faced this sad reality time and again, leaving the organization little room to maneuver and take flight.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.