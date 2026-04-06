Sam Darnold marries Katie Hoofnagle in a ceremony attended by many NFL stars

The year 2026 will remain etched in Sam Darnold's memory forever.

In the span of just two months, the Seattle Seahawks' star quarterback achieved two major milestones: lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy and slipping a ring on his fiancée Katie Hoofnagle's finger.

After leading Seattle to a resounding 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots last February, Darnold officially tied the knot with Katie this Friday. The news was confirmed by the bride herself on Instagram, where she proudly displayed her wedding ring with the caption: “I have a husband now, by the way.”

A Star-Studded Lineup Celebrates the Union

The red-carpet-worthy wedding brought together the league's elite. Among the distinguished guests were Josh Allen and his wife Hailee Steinfeld, making their first public appearance since the birth of their baby girl. The couple Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo, as well as Darnold's teammate Cooper Kupp, were also present to celebrate.

The atmosphere was festive, with sources reporting that Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld hit the dance floor repeatedly, all while receiving polite congratulations from guests on their new roles as parents.

From Dana Point Beach to the Top of the NFL

The couple, who have been engaged since last July following a romantic proposal in Dana Point, California, seem to be living a true fairy tale. Just minutes after his Super Bowl victory on the field at Levi's Stadium, Darnold told NBC he was eager (and a little nervous) about the preparations for the big day.

At 28, the two-time Pro Bowl participant is thus embarking on a new chapter in his life, crowned with success both on the field and in his personal life. For Seahawks fans, it's a perfect conclusion to a historic season.

Will this personal stability help Darnold lead Seattle to a back-to-back championship next year?

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