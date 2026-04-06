MLB in Brief: Miguel Rojas Expects to Be Booed | Juan Soto on the Injured List

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Miguel Rojas Expects to Be Booed | Juan Soto on the Injured List
Credit: Dodger Insider

Miguel Rojas expects to be booed

He knows he deprived Blue Jays fans of a World Series.

Justifying Nico Hoerner's Contract

The Cubs did the right thing.

Torii Hunter had an interview

But obviously, he wasn't named manager of the Angels.

Juan Soto on the injured list

Tough break.

Calling the shots from the dugout

The Yankees don't want that.

The Kid and His Passion

He loves photography.

Mason Miller is on fire

What a pitcher.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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