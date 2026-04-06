MLB in Brief: Miguel Rojas Expects to Be Booed | Juan Soto on the Injured List
Miguel Rojas expects to be booed
He knows he deprived Blue Jays fans of a World Series.
“I'm expecting, for the first time in my life, to get booed.”
It's the World Series rematch, even if no one wants to call it a rematch.
From @SonjaMChen and me, a look at #BlueJays vs. Dodgers and what both sides are saying:https://t.co/umsbJgvtww
— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 6, 2026
Justifying Nico Hoerner's Contract
The Cubs did the right thing.
Five reasons why the Cubs' $141 million extension for Nico Hoerner makes sense. https://t.co/sIOsreZjKx
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 6, 2026
Torii Hunter had an interview
But obviously, he wasn't named manager of the Angels.
Torii Hunter interviewed for the managerial role with the Angels.
He said he gave his “honest opinion” and had a great conversation, but it just didn't work out. pic.twitter.com/Q3K4SXiize
— HaloTerritory (@HaloTerritory) April 5, 2026
Juan Soto on the injured list
Tough break.
We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/lgeFVNXDou
— New York Mets (@Mets) April 6, 2026
Calling the shots from the dugout
The Yankees don't want that.
The Marlins call pitches from the dugout. It's not a process the Yankees will be adopting any time soon.
“Do I think it's good? No, I think it's terrible.”
Here's how the Yankees go about calling games and what they feel like the Marlins are missing ⬇️https://t.co/mQ2Q5oYQWp
— Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) April 6, 2026
The Kid and His Passion
He loves photography.
A story on chasing your interest, changing perspectives, and The Kid at 56 https://t.co/px5tRPP8HR
— Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) April 6, 2026
Mason Miller is on fire
What a pitcher.
Mason Miller is absurd lol pic.twitter.com/APSA9tjBnv
— MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) April 6, 2026
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