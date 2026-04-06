MLB in Brief: Miguel Rojas Expects to Be Booed | Juan Soto on the Injured List

Miguel Rojas expects to be booed

He knows he deprived Blue Jays fans of a World Series.

“I'm expecting, for the first time in my life, to get booed.” It's the World Series rematch, even if no one wants to call it a rematch. From @SonjaMChen and me, a look at #BlueJays vs. Dodgers and what both sides are saying:https://t.co/umsbJgvtww — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 6, 2026

Justifying Nico Hoerner's Contract

The Cubs did the right thing.

Five reasons why the Cubs' $141 million extension for Nico Hoerner makes sense. https://t.co/sIOsreZjKx — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 6, 2026

Torii Hunter had an interview

But obviously, he wasn't named manager of the Angels.

Torii Hunter interviewed for the managerial role with the Angels. He said he gave his “honest opinion” and had a great conversation, but it just didn't work out. pic.twitter.com/Q3K4SXiize — HaloTerritory (@HaloTerritory) April 5, 2026

Juan Soto on the injured list

Tough break.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/lgeFVNXDou — New York Mets (@Mets) April 6, 2026

Calling the shots from the dugout

The Yankees don't want that.

The Marlins call pitches from the dugout. It's not a process the Yankees will be adopting any time soon. “Do I think it's good? No, I think it's terrible.” Here's how the Yankees go about calling games and what they feel like the Marlins are missing ⬇️https://t.co/mQ2Q5oYQWp — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) April 6, 2026

The Kid and His Passion

He loves photography.

A story on chasing your interest, changing perspectives, and The Kid at 56 https://t.co/px5tRPP8HR — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) April 6, 2026

Mason Miller is on fire

What a pitcher.

Mason Miller is absurd lol pic.twitter.com/APSA9tjBnv — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) April 6, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.