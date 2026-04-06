Mathieu Darche explains why he fired Patrick Roy

The news came as a bombshell, but the dust has settled following Patrick Roy's dismissal from the Islanders.

On Long Island, at least, people have clearly moved on.

Peter DeBoer, who will replace Roy behind the team's bench, led his first practice with his new team earlier this morning. And he really looked like a guy who was happy to be there.

Everyone has been wondering what led Mathieu Darche to make this decision.

And we have more details on that.

In fact, Darche came to Roy's defense, saying he hadn't lost his standing. The Isles' GM stated that the former Habs goaltender had the respect of his players in the locker room and was well-liked by the guys.

That said, Darche also mentioned that the team wanted to turn the page due to the team's recent poor results. As a reminder: the Islanders have 89 points and are fighting for a playoff spot… but they've just lost four games in a row and have only three wins in their last ten games.

The team was really going through a rough patch, to put it another way.

Mathieu Darche, @NYIslanders GM, on Patrick Roy's firing: “Patrick hasn't lost the room. It wasn't about [that] guys don't want to play for him, by any means. Guys respected Patrick a ton. Again, we just wanted to move forward from where things have been trending.” — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 6, 2026

Sometimes it takes a wake-up call to bring everyone back in line. Mathieu Darche made this decision with the goal of shaking up his team as the playoffs approach… even if it comes with certain risks.

But in the end, Darche hired his first coach as GM of the Islanders, and maybe that's what he wanted too. Patrick Roy had been hired by Lou Lamoriello back then, and Darche decided not to change his coach when he took over the job (roughly) a year ago…

It's a bold move, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

Because let's face it: there's a lot of pressure on Long Island right now. And the team absolutely must finish the season strong (they have four games left to play) if they hope to make the playoffs…

In a nutshell

– Heads up.

On April 9, discover il Miglio's fresh pasta at the final installment of this season's Cuisine en vedette, powered by @INTERAC! Tickets ↓ #GoHabsGo — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 6, 2026

– It's always the same story in Detroit.

The Red Wings could miss the playoffs for a 10th straight year… https://t.co/nRIIqgK6BN — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 6, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Speaking with Knoblauch, it sounds like Draisaitl is a ‘maybe' for Game 1 of the playoffs.

Hyman should play regular-season games. — Mark Spector (@SportsnetSpec) April 6, 2026

– Yep.