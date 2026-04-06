Mathew Barzal gets a taste of his own medicine regarding his comments on Vegas

Some statements pack more of a punch than you'd expect.

Mathew Barzal's is one of them… not because it's arrogant, but because it's honest.

After Patrick Roy's surprise firing with only four games left to play, the Islanders player didn't beat around the bush. He simply put into words what many were already thinking: it's hard to understand.

“When John Tortorella was hired in Vegas the other week, I chuckled a bit seeing that there were eight games left… and now this happens.” – Mathew Barzal

The @NYIslanders players I spoke with said they were shocked that Patrick Roy was fired with 4 games left and replaced by Peter DeBoer Mathew Barzal: “When [John Tortorella] was hired in Vegas the other week, I kind of laughed with eight games left. And then this happens.” pic.twitter.com/iYootOkIAt — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 6, 2026

A simple sentence, but one heavy with meaning.

Because it's no longer “somewhere else.” It's at home.

And that changes everything.

A decision like this, so late in the season, inevitably stirs things up in the locker room. You prepare to finish the season with a group, a voice, a structure… and everything changes suddenly in the middle of the playoff race.

Barzal wasn't trying to stir up controversy. On the contrary, his comment sounds like that of a player trying to make sense of a decision that's beyond his control.

And that's where it gets interesting.

In the NHL, people often talk about “the business.” Cold, calculated decisions made in the best interest of the organization. But behind that, there are players experiencing these changes in real time, without always having a clear explanation.

Roy's firing is a good example of this.

It's not just a routine decision. It's a shock to the system. A coach who vanishes from the scene overnight, a strong voice that's no longer there, habits that have to be thrown out the window just as the season is about to end.

And for the players, there isn't really a period of adjustment. They have to jump in, figure things out quickly… and keep performing just the same. Not easy when everything has just shifted.

And that's where the irony hits a little.

At first, Barzal laughed at the situation in Vegas.

Today, it's exactly the same reality catching up with him. A decision he found almost absurd, but one that suddenly becomes very real when you're on the other side.

in a flurry

– What saves!

Philipp Grubauer with a pair of BEAUTIFUL saves pic.twitter.com/m1ZfHMGu8H — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 6, 2026

– A big milestone.

Congrats to Nikita Kucherov on 400 career goals! pic.twitter.com/gM4kyGiQHZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 6, 2026

– Interesting.