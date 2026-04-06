Here’s when the Canadiens could play their first playoff game

The Canadiens lost 3-0 last night to the Devils at the Bell Centre.

But the team's loss doesn't change the fact that the Habs still managed to clinch a playoff spot yesterday.

The Red Wings lost to the Wild, meaning the Habs have officially qualified for the playoffs.

When will the playoffs start, you ask?

Right now, we don't have all the details on that. But there are some significant clues suggesting the Canadiens could play their first playoff game on Saturday, April 18.

After all, the Habs' regular-season schedule wraps up on Tuesday, April 14. On the 15th and 16th (Wednesday and Thursday), there are regular-season games on the schedule… but only Western Conference teams will be in action on those days.

Games in the East wrap up on the 14th. And as Renaud Lavoie mentioned this morning on BPM Sports, it's possible (and logical, at the same time) to think that the Canadiens' playoffs could begin in 12 days.

We don't yet know who the Canadiens will face in the first round.

My colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois published an article earlier today identifying the three teams most likely to face the Habs in the first round… but nothing is officially set in stone just yet.

After all, there's still hockey to be played before the end of the regular season. And we know just how tight the race is in the East as well.

Will the Habs manage to finish the season in first place in the Atlantic?

Obviously, this is an exciting time for the Canadiens and their fans.

The Bell Centre will be packed to the rafters for the playoffs, the atmosphere is sure to be electric… and the Canadiens will be on a mission to go as far as possible in the postseason.

The coming weeks are shaping up to be a real treat in Montreal. And the best part of it all?

It starts soon!

In a nutshell

– Note:

Pete DeBoer's contract with the Islanders is for the rest of this year plus three more seasons, sources told ESPN. That aligns him with GM Mathieu Darche's contract. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 6, 2026

– Way to go!

What a crazy event! An incredible atmosphere! pic.twitter.com/aLgyEK4q5I — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 6, 2026

– Interesting.

Two undrafted free agents generating #NHL interest: > RW Veit Oswald, 21, Red Bull Munich. #LetsGoOilers are the betting favorite, with a strong handful of teams interested. > C Vitali Pinchuk, 24, Minsk. 6-foot-3. 66 points in 65 games played. 3rd in goals, 6th in points. 15+ teams interested. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 6, 2026

– Enjoy the read.