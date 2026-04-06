Here are the teams interested in Dexter Lawrence

The Dexter Lawrence trade talks are gaining momentum in the NFL as several teams show serious interest in the New York Giants star.

Among them, the Green Bay Packers are reported to have already conducted trade inquiries to assess the possibility of a deal.

According to available reports, the Chicago Bears, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Buffalo Bills are also among the teams interested. This surge in interest confirms just how much Lawrence is viewed as a key player capable of transforming a defensive line.

As for the Giants, their stance appears firm: any potential Dexter Lawrence trade will only happen at a very high price. The New York organization is reportedly seeking compensation similar to that associated with Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets.

The potential return mentioned would include:

a first-round pick in 2027

pick a second-round pick in 2026

This type of compensation reflects the exceptional value of Dexter Lawrence, recognized as one of the best interior linemen in the league.

This potential Dexter Lawrence trade presents the Giants with a crucial decision. On one hand, trading a star player would allow them to accumulate significant assets for the future. On the other, keeping Lawrence ensures defensive stability around a dominant player.

For interested teams, the question is just as strategic. Investing high draft picks to acquire an established player can accelerate a rebuild or solidify a playoff-contending roster.

In any case, this situation could become one of the most closely watched in the NFL over the coming weeks. If a team decides to meet the Giants' demands, the trade could have a major impact on the balance of power in the league.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.