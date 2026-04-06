Bruce Cassidy doesn’t want to coach the Leafs

The Leafs fired Brad Treliving last week.

And right now, all signs point to the next person to lose his job being… Craig Berube. The team will have a new GM soon, and he'll likely want to pick his own coach.

It's not as if Berube's tenure in Toronto has been anything to write home about, after all…

So the rumor mill is in full swing: who will be the Leafs' next head coach?

Could someone like Patrick Roy get a shot? Could an experienced coach like Bruce Cassidy deserve a chance to prove himself after being shown the door in Vegas in recent days?

Speaking of Cassidy, though… maybe we should forget about that idea. Because according to Darren Dreger, the Leafs are (definitely not) among the former Golden Knights and Bruins coach's priorities.

The insider even believes that Cassidy doesn't want to coach the Leafs…

Bruce Cassidy not interested in Maple Leafshttps://t.co/LHnv70a7cL — NHL Trade Rumors (@NHLTradeRumors) April 6, 2026

One thing is certain: the Leafs' next head coach will have his work cut out for him.

He'll need to find a way to build an identity for the club—something Craig Berube was never able to do in Toronto. We thought his arrival would change the culture because of his more intense style behind the bench, but the exact opposite ended up happening.

The team has already been eliminated and will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016: it's hard to believe that Berube's approach really works for this club…

There will be a lot of work to do to try to get the team back on the path to victory.

But at the same time, it could be difficult given that we don't even know what's going to happen with Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, and William Nylander.

There's a big dark cloud hanging over the Toronto organization right now… and it makes you wonder how they're going to bring back the sunshine to the Queen City, even if it might take a while.

In a nutshell

– Go!

2 VERY important wins this weekend! But the most important part is yet to come…

Your Lions will NEED their 7th man this Friday, as the race for the playoffs continues and every game becomes crucial! https://t.co/jzzPb45Fgq pic.twitter.com/idGP4kCQTC — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) April 6, 2026

– Hmm…

What's going on with Tomas Aviles? Early this morning, someone messaged me to pay special attention to Aviles if I went to practice; Aviles apparently didn't take it well that Brandan Craig was chosen over him on Saturday night. A few hours later, Aviles was… pic.twitter.com/5MRJ3LrmUu — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 6, 2026

– Read more.