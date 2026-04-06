Bruce Cassidy doesn’t want to coach the Leafs

Marc-Olivier Cook
Bruce Cassidy doesn’t want to coach the Leafs
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

The Leafs fired Brad Treliving last week.

And right now, all signs point to the next person to lose his job being… Craig Berube. The team will have a new GM soon, and he'll likely want to pick his own coach.

It's not as if Berube's tenure in Toronto has been anything to write home about, after all…

So the rumor mill is in full swing: who will be the Leafs' next head coach?

Could someone like Patrick Roy get a shot? Could an experienced coach like Bruce Cassidy deserve a chance to prove himself after being shown the door in Vegas in recent days?

Speaking of Cassidy, though… maybe we should forget about that idea. Because according to Darren Dreger, the Leafs are (definitely not) among the former Golden Knights and Bruins coach's priorities.

The insider even believes that Cassidy doesn't want to coach the Leafs… 

One thing is certain: the Leafs' next head coach will have his work cut out for him.

He'll need to find a way to build an identity for the club—something Craig Berube was never able to do in Toronto. We thought his arrival would change the culture because of his more intense style behind the bench, but the exact opposite ended up happening.

The team has already been eliminated and will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016: it's hard to believe that Berube's approach really works for this club…

There will be a lot of work to do to try to get the team back on the path to victory.

But at the same time, it could be difficult given that we don't even know what's going to happen with Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, and William Nylander.

There's a big dark cloud hanging over the Toronto organization right now… and it makes you wonder how they're going to bring back the sunshine to the Queen City, even if it might take a while.


In a nutshell

– Go!

– Hmm…

– Read more.

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