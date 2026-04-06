Alejandro Kirk will undergo surgery after all: he will be out for a longer period

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Alejandro Kirk will undergo surgery after all: he will be out for a longer period
Credit: MLB

The Blue Jays were waiting to see if Alejandro Kirk would be able to recover without having surgery on his thumb. But in the end, it seems that won't be an option.

He has a fracture.

He'll undergo surgery tomorrow, and it's not yet clear how long he'll be out. But we do know that because he's having surgery, it will take longer than if he had healed naturally.

Stay tuned for updates, but this isn't good news for the Blue Jays.

Addison Barger: Likely to be placed on the injured list

It's not yet clear whether Addison Barger will be placed on the injured list or not. But what we do know is that Tyler Fitzgerald is in town. He has a locker, but he hasn't been officially recalled.

The team will decide shortly whether to place Barger, who is dealing with ankle pain, on the injured list. And if that happens, Fitzgerald (an infielder) will be officially recalled and eligible to play.

A new pitcher in town

The Blue Jays needed some fresh blood on the mound.

That's why Austin Voth was designated for assignment, just a few days after arriving in town. The pitcher, who threw 2.2 innings against Chicago, is being replaced by Josh Fleming, who will be available for tonight's game, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. against the Dodgers.

Trey Yesavage is on the mend

The pitcher, who is a top prospect for the club, will pitch on Thursday in the A's in Dunedin. This will be his second outing, and he is expected to throw more than the 44 pitches he threw the last time he pitched. Around 60 pitches could be the target.

He's getting closer to a return to the Majors… just like Patrick Corbin, for that matter.

Update on other injured players

As for the other injured pitchers, Jose Berrios faced batters (not in a game) in Dunedin on Saturday. He feels good and will be able to do it again tomorrow.

Yimi Garcia and Shane Bieber are pitching, but not against batters. And Cody Ponce has a visit with a specialist on the schedule today.

PMLB
  • Today's lineup.
  • A signing on the horizon for the Blue Jays? A powerful pitcher from Asia is reportedly on the club's radar.
  • Losing in the World Series hurt Kevin Gausman.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!