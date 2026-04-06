A heavy loss for the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons will have to begin their spring training program without one of their key defensive players.

James Pearce Jr., just 22 years old, will officially be absent starting tomorrow to focus on a major legal battle that could define the rest of his professional career.

According to insider Ian Rapoport, this extended absence stems from an incident that occurred on February 7, 2026, in Florida. The player faces extremely serious allegations involving WNBA player Rickea Jackson. Pearce Jr.'s criminal record includes three felony charges and one misdemeanor, casting a shadow over his future in the NFL.

The charges against the young athlete are serious: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing and attempting to evade the police, and resisting an officer with violence. Added to this is a charge of stalking, which was initially more severe but has since been reduced to a misdemeanor.

A deadline set for April 23 for James Pearce Jr.

The court schedule is picking up pace for the Pearce family. A docket sounding hearing is officially scheduled for April 23. This crucial step represents the very last opportunity for the defense and the prosecution to reach a plea agreement.

If no common ground is reached by that date, the case will proceed to trial. The trial is currently scheduled to begin on May 4, a date that coincides with critical moments in the league's offseason preparations.

The Atlanta organization, as well as NFL management, is monitoring the situation very closely. Beyond the potential legal consequences, James Pearce Jr. faces severe penalties under the league's personal conduct policy. For now, the defensive back is sidelined, waiting to find out whether his future will be decided on the field or in front of a jury.

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