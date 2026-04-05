The Ravens linked to Stefon Diggs as a prediction gives the Vikings a boost

Stefon Diggs ‘ name is being mentioned more and more throughout the NFL, as several teams consider the possibility of adding him to their roster.

At the center of the discussions: the Minnesota Vikings and the Baltimore Ravens.

In the Stefon Diggs Vikings Ravens saga, the star wide receiver remains available on the market, but his off-field issues are significantly dampening teams' interest.

The Ravens Lead the Pack

According to some analyses, Baltimore is currently the most likely destination for Diggs. The idea would be to provide an additional offensive weapon for Lamar Jackson, who already relies on Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

In this regard, Diggs could bolster an already dynamic group and offer another option in a performance-driven offense.

The Vikings Still in the Picture

In Minnesota, the need is very real. Since Jalen Nailor's departure, the Vikings have been looking to fill the role of third receiver.

A return by Stefon Diggs, who has previously played for the team, remains a possibility in the context of Stefon Diggs Vikings Ravens. He would thus join Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in an offense looking to bounce back in 2026.

However, one major factor is holding up discussions: the legal issues surrounding Diggs. The receiver is facing criminal charges and has pleaded not guilty, prompting several teams to wait and see how the case unfolds before making a move.

This uncertainty plays a central role in the Stefon Diggs Vikings Ravens situation, as teams prefer to avoid any short-term risk.

If he were to join a contender, Diggs' role could evolve. At 32, he would no longer necessarily be the primary option, but rather a complementary piece in a well-established offense.

In Minnesota, some analysts believe that a trio featuring Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison—possibly led by Kyler Murray—could offer intriguing offensive potential.

A story to watch closely

Stefon Diggs' future therefore remains uncertain. Between sporting interest and caution regarding his personal situation, teams are proceeding with restraint.

The Stefon Diggs Vikings-Ravens situation could evolve rapidly in the coming weeks, depending on legal developments. One thing is certain: Diggs' talent continues to attract attention, despite the gray areas.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.