The Jets passed on Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the 2023 draft for a surprising reason

Maxime Thériault
The Jets passed on Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the 2023 draft for a surprising reason
Credit: YouTube

As the 2023 NFL Draft approached, the former duo of General Manager Joe Douglas and Head Coach Robert Saleh had a clear goal: to add an offensive receiver capable of complementing Garrett Wilson.

Yet, despite this obvious need, a now-well-established name wasn't at the top of their list: Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

A Controversial Evaluation Behind the Scenes

According to reporter Rich Cimini, the New York Jets organization reportedly ruled out Smith-Njigba for several reasons: a 40-yard dash time once deemed slow, a profile limited to the slot receiver role, and concerns related to a hamstring injury.

This internal perception clearly weighed heavily on the final decision. While the Jets held the 15th overall pick, they ultimately opted for Will McDonald IV, a defensive end, thereby passing up an opportunity to add a promising offensive weapon.

A few picks later, the Seattle Seahawks seized their chance by selecting Smith-Njigba with the 20th overall pick.

A decision that fits into a broader debate

In hindsight, this sequence fuels discussions about the talent evaluation capabilities within certain organizations. In a context where the NFL increasingly values dynamic passing attacks, passing over a receiver with high potential based on criteria deemed questionable can prove costly.

Smith-Njigba's case clearly illustrates the limitations of pre-draft evaluations. Physical metrics, such as the famous 40-yard dash, do not always reflect a player's actual impact on the field. His football intelligence, route-running precision, and reliability now make him a key component of Seattle's offense.

For the Jets, this decision adds to a series of choices that continue to be scrutinized, especially within an organization seeking stability and consistency.

Ultimately, this story highlights a well-known reality in the NFL: the draft remains an inexact science, where every decision can be reevaluated in light of future performance.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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