Mookie Betts is injured: he won’t face the Blue Jays

Bad news for the Dodgers.

Mookie Betts, who was injured during yesterday's game, has been placed on the injured list. The Dodgers star is dealing with a right oblique strain.

Dave Roberts said Mookie Betts' MRI revealed a right oblique strain. He thinks it happened on a check-swing during his at-bat yesterday. He's going on the IL. Hyeseong Kim will be activated — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) April 5, 2026

Hyeseong Kim has been called up to fill his spot on the defending champions' 26-man roster.

Obviously, losing a player like Betts for several weeks hurts a team. And that's true even though the Dodgers have the resources to make do otherwise, thanks to other good players.

Betts had a tougher 2025 season, and seeing him bounce back in 2026 was important for L.A. However, things hadn't started off too well for him this year.

This means the Blue Jays won't have to face off against the former MVP this week in Toronto. That's one less top-tier player to contend with.

For Kim, who was called up from the minors to take Betts' place, the goal will be to make the most of his opportunities to show he can hold his own in the majors.

It will also allow for a more “natural” shortstop at the #6 spot.

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