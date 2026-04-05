Jo Adell has been acting like Superman

Yesterday, the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Seattle Mariners 1-0, but the outcome of the game could have been very different had it not been for Angels outfielder Jo Adell.

Adell didn't just steal a home run from Cal Raleigh in the first inning; he did it again later in the game against Josh Naylor and J.P. Crawford. The Angels' right fielder literally stole the show, looking like Superman.

Adell's last two steals came in the final innings of the game, preventing the Mariners from tying the score at 1-1. The 26-year-old earned the admiration of his manager, Kurt Suzuki, as well as his teammates, who could only watch in awe as the Angels' No. 7 pulled off his feats.

All THREE of Jo Adell's home run robberies from tonight … Yes, you read that right 😮 https://t.co/bc0Wb9i1Ii pic.twitter.com/axhyQFpLHD — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2026

It seems to me that since the start of the season, we've been seeing this kind of play more frequently than before, but to see the same player pull off the feat three times in the same game—that's historic.

Adell's third catch, which came in the ninth inning as Jordan Romano was attempting his third save of the young season, was by far the most spectacular. J.P. Crawford's blast was headed for the stands, but the hero of the day literally dove into the crowd, getting back up with the ball in his glove.

This win for the Angels brought their record to 4-5, the same as the Mariners'. Let's just say that the performance of the 2025 American League Championship Series finalists isn't quite what we expected at the start of the season. As for the Angels, they're picking up whatever wins they can, destined to finish last in the West Division standings.

The game's only run came on a home run by the Angels' leadoff hitter, Zach Neto. It was his third home run of the season, and Mariners starter Emerson Hancock was on the receiving end. Then, the Jo Adell show began.

Jordan Romano, a former Blue Jay, recorded his third save of 2026. The tall right-hander is now just one save behind the Major League leader, David Bednar of the New York Yankees.

Although the ABS system is grabbing the spotlight early in the season, we've seen several defensive gems. Yesterday, Jo Adell set the bar very high.

The pitchers Kurt Suzuki used against the Mariners yesterday have their right fielder to thank, because without him, Dan Wilson's men would have come away with the win.

At the plate, Adell finished his night with one hit in three at-bats.

On Saturday night, Jo Adell became a triple candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, and it's well deserved, as he gave it his all to help his team secure the win against a division rival.

PMLB

Blue Jays lose.

Brendon Little has immediately given the lead back to the White Sox here in the 6th. Brutal turn after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finally broke through for the #BlueJays in the top half. pic.twitter.com/zlgBDxL2gY — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 4, 2026

Juan Soto: a candidate for the injured list.

Juan Soto says he has a minor calf strain and is taking it day by day. No decision yet on the IL. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) April 4, 2026

Do you like the result?

The Athletics are wearing their “Sacramento Golds” jerseys today (with a Las Vegas patch on the sleeve) 👀 pic.twitter.com/G6GWHsV1Ov — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) April 4, 2026

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