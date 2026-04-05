Here’s how much it costs to watch all the NFL games
Over the past few years, the NFL has expanded its broadcasting partnerships with several platforms:
- Netflix (certain special games, such as on Christmas)
- Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football)
- NFL Network
- NBC / Peacock (Sunday Night Football + exclusive content)
- FOX
- CBS
- ESPN / ESPN+ (Monday Night Football)
- Paramount+
- YouTube TV
- NFL Sunday Ticket
Bottom line: No, there is no single platform that lets you watch every game.
The figure of $700 to $1,000: exaggerated… but not absurd
This amount depends on several factors:
- whether you want absolutely every game (including out-of-market games)
- whether you opt for the ad-free premium versions
- whether you bundle all subscriptions at the same time
In reality:
- Many games are still available on traditional TV (CBS, FOX, NBC)
- NFL Sunday Ticket is the real “big deal” for hardcore fans
- Some services overlap (e.g., Paramount+ = CBS content)
So the average fan can get by for much less…
But a fan who wants to see everything, live, without compromise, can indeed end up paying close to these amounts.
Why is the NFL doing this?
It's purely strategic:
- Maximize TV rights revenue (billions of dollars)
- Adapting to new habits (streaming)
- Testing exclusives (like games on Netflix)
The real issue: the fan experience
This model creates a tension:
- More content, more options
- A fragmented, costly, and complicated experience
This is actually a major debate in professional sports right now.
In summary:
Yes, you need multiple subscriptions to keep up with everything… but the figure cited mainly represents the “ultra-fan” scenario, not necessarily everyone's reality.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.