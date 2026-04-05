Here’s how much it costs to watch all the NFL games

Maxime Thériault
Here&#8217;s how much it costs to watch all the NFL games
Credit: NFL.com

Over the past few years, the NFL has expanded its broadcasting partnerships with several platforms:

  • Netflix (certain special games, such as on Christmas)
  • Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football)
  • NFL Network
  • NBC / Peacock (Sunday Night Football + exclusive content)
  • FOX
  • CBS
  • ESPN / ESPN+ (Monday Night Football)
  • Paramount+
  • YouTube TV
  • NFL Sunday Ticket

👉 Bottom line: No, there is no single platform that lets you watch every game.

The figure of $700 to $1,000: exaggerated… but not absurd

This amount depends on several factors:

  • whether you want absolutely every game (including out-of-market games)
  • whether you opt for the ad-free premium versions
  • whether you bundle all subscriptions at the same time

In reality:

  • Many games are still available on traditional TV (CBS, FOX, NBC)
  • NFL Sunday Ticket is the real “big deal” for hardcore fans
  • Some services overlap (e.g., Paramount+ = CBS content)

👉 So the average fan can get by for much less…
👉 But a fan who wants to see everything, live, without compromise, can indeed end up paying close to these amounts.

Why is the NFL doing this?

It's purely strategic:

  • Maximize TV rights revenue (billions of dollars)
  • Adapting to new habits (streaming)
  • Testing exclusives (like games on Netflix)

The real issue: the fan experience

This model creates a tension:

  • ✅ More content, more options
  • ❌ A fragmented, costly, and complicated experience

This is actually a major debate in professional sports right now.

👉 In summary:
Yes, you need multiple subscriptions to keep up with everything… but the figure cited mainly represents the “ultra-fan” scenario, not necessarily everyone's reality.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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