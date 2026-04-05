Here’s how much it costs to watch all the NFL games

Over the past few years, the NFL has expanded its broadcasting partnerships with several platforms:

Netflix (certain special games, such as on Christmas)

(certain special games, such as on Christmas) Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football)

(Thursday Night Football) NFL Network

NBC / Peacock (Sunday Night Football + exclusive content)

/ (Sunday Night Football + exclusive content) FOX

CBS

ESPN / ESPN+ (Monday Night Football)

/ (Monday Night Football) Paramount+

YouTube TV

NFL Sunday Ticket

Bottom line: No, there is no single platform that lets you watch every game.

This amount depends on several factors:

whether you want absolutely every game (including out-of-market games )

(including out-of-market ) whether you opt for the ad-free premium versions

versions whether you bundle all subscriptions at the same time

In reality:

Many games are still available on traditional TV (CBS, FOX, NBC)

NFL Sunday Ticket is the real “big deal” for hardcore fans

Some services overlap (e.g., Paramount+ = CBS content)

So the average fan can get by for much less…

But a fan who wants to see everything, live, without compromise, can indeed end up paying close to these amounts.

It's purely strategic:

Maximize TV rights revenue (billions of dollars)

Adapting to new habits (streaming)

Testing exclusives (like games on Netflix )

The real issue: the fan experience

This model creates a tension:

More content, more options

More content, more options A fragmented, costly, and complicated experience

This is actually a major debate in professional sports right now.

In summary:

Yes, you need multiple subscriptions to keep up with everything… but the figure cited mainly represents the “ultra-fan” scenario, not necessarily everyone's reality.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.