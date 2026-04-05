Brendon Little and Lazaro Estrada are headed to Buffalo: two more pitchers have been called up

A wish shared by many Blue Jays fans has just come true.

The Blue Jays announced that two pitchers are heading to Buffalo. The first is Lazaro Estrada, who pitched well yesterday. The baseball world is cruel, but a guy who eats innings is likely to get sent down.

And the other is Brendon Little. That's why Blue Jays fans are happy today.

Joe Mantiply and Austin Voth have both been added to the 26-man roster (and the 40-man roster, as well) and will be available in the Blue Jays' bullpen today.

ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 LHP Joe Mantiply and RHP Austin Voth selected to Major League Roster and will be active today 🔹 RHP Lazaro Estrada and LHP Brendon Little optioned to Triple-A 🔹 RHP Cody Ponce and OF Anthony Santander transferred to 60-day IL pic.twitter.com/opbtDMUfDt — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 5, 2026

Cody Ponce and Anthony Santander are being placed on the 60-day injured list (where Bowden Francis is already) to open up spots on the 40-man roster. In both cases, it was merely a formality.

Remember that Alejandro Kirk, Yimi Garcia, Jose Berrios, Trey Yesavage, and Shane Bieber are also injured. However, they are on the 10- or 15-day injured list.

The Blue Jays didn't have a great week, and it was time to shake things up. Little was at the heart of the problem, having had a simply dreadful start to the season.

Without him, the bullpen has a 1.93 ERA. As for him, his ERA is 24.55.

Brendon Little has been a weak link in the Blue Jays' bullpen this season pic.twitter.com/uMTRNaQTgh — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 5, 2026

With only four starters (Max Scherzer, Eric Lauer, Kevin Gausman, and Dylan Cease), the Blue Jays bullpen now consists of nine players: Jeff Hoffman, Tyler Rogers, Louis Varland, Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, Spencer Miles, Tommy Nance, Joe Mantiply, and Austin Voth.

The latter two are veterans with plenty of experience in the majors. However, they are not closers.

Keep in mind that it wouldn't be surprising to see Patrick Corbin called up to Toronto in the coming days. That means there's one more reliever who could potentially be sent down to Triple-A to make room for the starter.

But in the meantime, John Schneider's men will have to find a way to win today's game. That's the #1 priority.

Let's end the week with a W! #BlueJays50 pic.twitter.com/GrAh3A5ptq — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 5, 2026

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