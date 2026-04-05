Addison Barger gets injured and the Blue Jays are swept

What a crappy week for the Blue Jays.

The team lost Cody Ponce, forcing management to sign Patrick Corbin. They also lost two of three games against the Colorado Rockies in the process.

And now, on the heels of a three-game sweep in Chicago against the White Sox, the team has taken bad baseball to a whole new level. Today, in a 3-0 loss, it was glaringly obvious.

It's off to a bad start.

Last year, the @BlueJays played baseball that was fundamentally near-perfect, both defensively and on the basepaths; this season, it's the exact opposite. — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) April 5, 2026

But on top of that, in the loss, the Blue Jays lost the services of Addison Barger. The outfielder, who is having a rough start to the season but possesses tremendous offensive potential, injured both ankles while running to first base.

His manager doesn't seem too worried, and we might even see Barger play tomorrow. But the fact remains that this isn't exactly an ideal situation.

Schneider said Barger hurt both ankles on that early play at first base (with the bases loaded): “Hopefully he's all right. Hopefully it's just a day or two, or maybe not even a day.” #BlueJays — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) April 5, 2026

Between the poor performances (against teams that shouldn't pose a challenge, on paper), the fact that Eric Lauer pitched even though he was really sick (a virus is going around the locker room), and the injuries, this week is one to forget.

The next challenge will be a big one: the Dodgers.

Yes, it's an interleague matchup, and it has less impact on the American League standings. That said, the team needs to put an end to its rough stretch and will be playing for pride after losing in the World Series to those same Dodgers last year.

Max Scherzer, Kevin Gausman, and Dylan Cease will be tasked with facing the opposing batters.

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