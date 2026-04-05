A painter is suing Bill Belichick after falling on his property

A lawsuit against Bill Belichick is drawing attention, as a worker claims to have been injured on one of his properties.

The case, now known as the “Bill Belichick painter lawsuit,” involves an incident that occurred in July 2024 in Nantucket.

The plaintiff, a painter named Andrew Jackson, claims to have suffered a serious fall while working at the coach's luxury residence, estimated to be worth several million dollars.

Working conditions deemed hazardous

At the heart of the Bill Belichick vs. painter lawsuit are allegations of negligence. According to the complaint, plastic or sheet protectors were improperly installed on surfaces, making the worksite unstable and hazardous.

The worker claims he lost his footing due to these conditions, resulting in a serious ankle injury. Since then, he has cited significant consequences, including pain, temporary disability, and substantial financial losses.

The amounts claimed in this case are as follows:

$61,000 in hospital expenses

$4,600 in medical care

$2,000 in physical therapy

$167,828 in lost wages

$50,000 in anticipated future losses

The total thus exceeds $285,000, fueling media interest in this case involving Bill Belichick.

The property is reportedly jointly owned with Jordon Hudson, although no detailed official statement has been released at this time.

This type of case hinges on assessing the owner's liability regarding workplace safety. The court will have to determine whether the conditions described constitute negligence and whether they are directly linked to the injury sustained.

The Bill Belichick lawsuit against the painter therefore remains to be seen, as it could have significant repercussions both legally and in the media.

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