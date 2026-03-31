Tom Brady and the Mannings are investing in a new flag football league

The American football landscape is poised for a historic transformation.

In Phoenix, the NFL has taken a decisive step forward in developing its professional flag football league project. After a year spent analyzing the growing interest from strategic partners, the league has officially selected TMRW Sports to lead this new venture.

Known as the driving force behind the TGL tech golf league, TMRW Sports will be tasked with developing and operating both the men's and women's divisions of this competition. This choice is no accident: the organization's expertise in innovation and sports entertainment aligns perfectly with the modern, accessible image the NFL aims to bring to flag football.

The announcement goes beyond a simple operational partnership. The NFL has also confirmed the completion of several agreements with leading “blue-chip” investors, thereby ensuring the financial stability of the organization from its launch.

A massive investment in a rapidly expanding sport

The influx of major capital underscores the immense commercial potential of flag football, which is gaining popularity internationally. By partnering with major financial backers, the NFL ensures that this new league will have the necessary resources to attract top athletes and deliver high-quality media production.

This project is part of a broader strategy to diversify American football's audience while providing a professional platform dedicated to women, a rapidly growing sector. With TMRW Sports at the helm, the NFL is banking on a synergy between technology and traditional sports to captivate a new generation of fans. Specific details on the season format and host cities are expected to follow shortly, but one thing is certain: flag football has just gone from a recreational activity to a major professional sport.

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