The Raiders are expanding their international presence with rights in Canada

The NFL 's recent decision marks a significant step in its international expansion strategy, with a particular focus on already passionate markets such as Canada and the United Kingdom.

The Raiders are strengthening their presence in Canada and the United Kingdom

The Las Vegas Raiders franchise has just secured official marketing rights in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates as part of the Global Markets Program (GMP). This initiative allows teams to build their brand abroad through events, localized content, and community initiatives.

This decision is no coincidence. The Raiders already enjoy strong international popularity, particularly in the United Kingdom, where they have played several games, including three regular-season games between 2014 and 2019. Their historic identity and distinctive image make them a particularly attractive franchise for winning over new fans.

In Canada, a rapidly growing market for American football, this move could accelerate the growth of an already well-established fan base. The Raiders thus join several teams already active in this region, such as the Buffalo Bills and the Seattle Seahawks.

Fierce Competition in International Markets

The United Kingdom remains one of the NFL's most coveted markets. Several franchises already hold marketing rights there, including the Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Miami Dolphins.

This concentration underscores the strategic importance of the UK market, where the NFL has been regularly hosting games for over a decade. The goal is clear: to transform an already strong interest into lasting engagement, or even a permanent long-term presence.

Another highlight: Italy's entry into the Global Markets Program. The Cleveland Browns and the New Orleans Saints become the first teams to secure marketing rights there.

For Cleveland, this expansion carries significant cultural weight, as the city has historically been home to a large Italian-American community. The organization plans to establish local fan clubs, host events, and promote youth football.

Launched five years ago, the NFL's Global Markets Program now includes all 32 league teams, spread across 22 international markets. The goal is to increase the popularity of American football worldwide by focusing on local initiatives tailored to each culture.

By granting these rights to the Raiders in key markets like Canada, the NFL is reaffirming its commitment to expanding its presence outside the United States. For Canadian fans, this could mean more events, exclusive content, and, eventually, more games played in the country.

As the league constantly seeks to expand its audience, this announcement fits into a clear strategy: to make American football a truly global product.

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