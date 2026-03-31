Serious accusation by a referee against the NFL

Robin DeLorenzo's story in the NFL seemed like a modern-day fairy tale.

The first woman to rise through the ranks to the top of professional officiating under her father's proud gaze, she now describes a far darker reality. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, DeLorenzo describes her three years in the league (2022–2025) as a veritable “descent into hell.”

The plaintiff describes a work environment marked by systemic hostility and repeated humiliations. From the very beginning, the tone was set: she was forced to wear men's uniforms and required to conspicuously display her ponytail to emphasize her feminine presence on the field. Even more seriously, she alleges that she was forced by a team leader to undergo a humiliating singing session in front of the Pittsburgh Steelers players, a performance recorded without her knowledge by her own supervisor.

These incidents were merely the tip of the iceberg. DeLorenzo claims she was subjected to constant harassment, insults, and total professional isolation by management at the end of the 2023 season.

Discriminatory Training and a Controversial Dismissal

One of the central points of the lawsuit concerns the year 2024. Robin DeLorenzo was allegedly forced to undergo technical training normally reserved for college freshmen, a measure none of her male colleagues had to endure. According to the complaint, this maneuver was intended solely to undermine her confidence and sabotage her professional credibility.

Despite two decades of success and breaking numerous barriers in the sport, DeLorenzo was fired on February 18, 2025. The complaint argues that this dismissal was based on biased evaluations conducted by the very same individuals who allegedly discriminated against her. Today, she is seeking reinstatement as well as damages for the reputational and emotional harm she suffered.

While the NFL claims to promote equal opportunity, this case highlights the persistent flaws of an institution that reportedly still struggles to integrate women as true equals. For DeLorenzo, the fight has only just begun in the courtroom.

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