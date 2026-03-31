RUMOR: Another short-term role for Gary Bettman

Gary Bettman has been the NHL commissioner since 1993.

Since taking office, he has managed to make himself hated by many hockey fans (especially those in Quebec City, for example), but he's a hit with the owners.

After all, the value of the franchises is on the rise. And since his bosses are the team shareholders…

Except that all good things must come to an end. At some point, the owners will have to accept the fact that Bettman is going to retire and hand over the reins to someone else.

It might be Bill Daly, but we'll see.

But the topic is generating a lot of buzz… and on the sidelines of the league's most recent GM meeting, the rumor was that when Bettman steps down, it might not be to leave entirely.

He could, for example, create a position in two years to stay alongside Daly and support him. TVA Sports ran a story on this following Nick Kypreos's rumor about it.

“Many, during recent meetings of general managers, have quietly speculated about Gary Bettman's future at the helm of the NHL” https://t.co/AuKaQjxwTK — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 31, 2026

Basically, he could create a role as chairman of the board within the NHL to stay involved, relieve some pressure, and continue giving back to his sport.

I imagine that would make a lot of people happy.

Bettman will have a polarizing legacy, as is often the case for people who hold such a position for over 30 years. But the sport is clearly in great shape right now.

A story to watch, then.

In brief

– He's still in Montreal.

Solo practice for Alexandre Texier this morning @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/Hr8TOOO0gh — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) March 31, 2026

– Wow.

The Mariners aren't messing around. https://t.co/4kiOm05kRt — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 31, 2026

– Oh boy.

He has a hard time remembering the players' names https://t.co/FioVw7IGko — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 31, 2026

– Things are heating up.

Nick Kypreos: The feeling in New Jersey is that Tom Fitzgerald is preparing for the worst, knowing he's on the hot seat – Sportsnet (3/30) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 31, 2026

– Interesting.