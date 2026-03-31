Major announcement from Andy Reid regarding Patrick Mahomes

Optimism is running high among the Kansas City Chiefs.

While fans have been holding their breath since Patrick Mahomes underwent major surgery last December, head coach Andy Reid offered very encouraging remarks on Tuesday during the NFL's annual meetings.

After suffering a torn anterior and lateral cruciate ligaments in his left knee, the star quarterback appears to be ahead of his recovery schedule. “I would never bet against him,” Reid emphasized, confirming that Mahomes is currently dedicating seven hours a day to his rehabilitation at the team's training facility. Under the supervision of specialist Julie Frymyer, No. 15 is working tirelessly to regain his strength and lateral mobility.

A gradual return to the field as early as May?

Visual cues confirm this rapid progress. Last week, Mahomes shared a video on Instagram showing him already capable of taking five steps back before throwing a pass. Although the pace remains moderate to avoid any setbacks, the coaching staff hopes for participation—even partial—in the voluntary practices scheduled for May.

If his rehabilitation continues to progress smoothly, Andy Reid hasn't ruled out giving his star player a few snaps during this summer's preseason games. This news is crucial for the Chiefs, who are aiming to return to the top of the league after a season marked by their quarterback's absence.

Franchise owner Clark Hunt has indicated that the regular season is expected to begin on September 13 or 14 for Kansas City. Barring a major setback, Patrick Mahomes will indeed be at the helm of the offense for the kickoff of the 2026 season, ready to prove his legendary resilience once again.

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