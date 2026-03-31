Cody Ponce’s injury: The Blue Jays’ rotation is in trouble

The Blue Jays have eight Major League starting pitchers at their disposal… on paper. Trey Yesavage and Jose Berrios are just a few weeks away from being able to contribute, while Shane Bieber is still a long way off.

And now, everything points to Cody Ponce joining them on the injured list. So much for depth, then?

Yesterday, in his Blue Jays debut, the starter got hurt in the third inning against the Rockies. He tried to field a ground ball and clearly injured his lower body, as they say.

A cart came to pick him up for the rest of the game.

The studio takes a look at Cody Ponce being carted off the field in Toronto earlier today pic.twitter.com/jGxrpGKYnD — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 31, 2026

Officially, knee discomfort is the reason for his absence. But it's widely expected that he'll undergo medical tests and miss games moving forward.

And that puts the Blue Jays in a bind.

With Brendon Little also struggling (he could be sent down to AAA before the next game), we should expect some lineup changes moving forward.

According to Francys Romero, Lázaro Estrada will be recalled.

The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled right-handed pitcher Lázaro Estrada from Triple-A Buffalo, per a source. He is expected to join the team tomorrow. Estrada, 26, pitched 2.2 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts on Friday in Triple-A Buffalo. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) March 31, 2026

Will he serve as the fifth starter? He pitched 2.2 innings in Buffalo on Friday, and the Blue Jays, given the schedule and the rain in Chicago this weekend, will need more than four starters.

Not ideal, you say?

Max Scherzer, in his first start of the season tonight, will need to pitch a ton of innings to save the bullpen. Yesterday, four relievers pitched in addition to Tyler Heineman, who gave up five runs in two innings in a 14-5 loss. He really helped out, didn't he?

We'll see how the Blue Jays respond after this disastrous night on so many levels.

PMLB

And that's one.

Celebrating Tony Vitello's first win as a Major League skipper pic.twitter.com/uRVwYeLLrZ — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 31, 2026

Walk-off hit by Cal Raleigh.

Cal Raleigh walk-off hit? You love to SEA it pic.twitter.com/4Ui9RPEQzn — MLB (@MLB) March 31, 2026

A perfect inning for Michael Soroka.

Justin Verlander: great to see him in Detroit.

Justin Verlander is back in a Tigers uniform pic.twitter.com/NcnH8BVS3P — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 31, 2026

Bo Bichette stepped up.

How could it not have been Bo Bichette? Recap of another Mets win:https://t.co/GtT8nrhNcu — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 31, 2026

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