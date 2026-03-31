A CFL legend has passed away at the age of 90

The world of Canadian football has lost one of its great pioneers. Ed Learn, a former star defensive back who made his mark with the Montreal Alouettes and the Toronto Argonauts, passed away earlier this month at the age of 90.

A native of Welland, Ontario, the man nicknamed the “Speedster” leaves behind an impressive statistical legacy and an indelible mark on the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Between 1958 and 1969, Learn played in 162 regular-season games. His knack for the ball allowed him to record 51 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries over the course of his career. To this day, he ranks fourth in Alouettes history for career interceptions, alongside such legendary names as Chip Cox and Dickie Harris. In addition to his defensive prowess, he excelled on special teams, leading the league in average yards per punt return in 1981 and in total yards in 1967.

A Tribute from the Argonauts and a Look to the Future

The Toronto Argonauts organization paid tribute to its former player: “The Argonauts mourn the passing of Ed Learn. Our thoughts are with his family and many friends,” the team stated in an official release. Learn is survived by his wife Bernadee, his five children, and his many grandchildren.

As the league pays tribute to its past, it is also looking toward the future. The Argonauts, who had a difficult 2025 season with a 5-13 record, are entering a new era under head coach Mike Miller. The team holds the second overall pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, scheduled for April 28.

Training camp opens on May 10, marking the start of preparations for a schedule that will see Toronto face off against the Montreal Alouettes—Learn's former team—in the first game of the regular season on June 12. A perfect opportunity to honor the memory of this sports legend.

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