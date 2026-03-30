The Canadiens have recalled Adam Engström

Interesting news from the Canadiens.

The team has just announced the recall of Adam Engström from the Laval Rocket.

He will join the team on the road. Remember that the Canadiens play tomorrow in Tampa Bay.

The Canadiens have recalled defenseman Adam Engström from the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have recalled defenseman Adam Engström from the Laval Rocket. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/gfUinQLG1P — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 30, 2026

This is interesting because one might have expected to see a forward (rather than a defenseman) recalled. Right now, there are injured players on the offensive side: Josh Anderson, Kirby Dach, Alexandre Texier, Patrik Laine…

That meant Arber Xhekaj had to play as a forward yesterday against the Hurricanes in Carolina. But if the Habs needed a forward, why did they call up a defenseman?

More details to come…