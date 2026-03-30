The Browns are abandoning their plan for trades spread out over five years

For now, the landscape of trades in the National Football League will remain as we know it.

According to reports from the NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns have officially withdrawn their proposed rule change aimed at extending the window for trading draft picks.

Currently, league rules limit draft pick trades to a three-year period in the future. The Cleveland franchise wanted to extend this window to five years, a change that would have brought the NFL closer to NBA standards, where teams can trade draft rights over a seven-year period.

This proposal was initially scheduled to be debated at the NFL's annual owners' meeting in Phoenix. To be adopted, it would have needed the approval of at least 24 of the 32 teams. Although the Browns were advocating for greater flexibility and a more dynamic trade market, the withdrawal of the motion suggests a lack of immediate consensus within the league.

A trade market already in full swing

Despite this maintenance of the status quo, trade activity has never been more intense in the league. A new generation of general managers, more inclined to take risks, has already shaken up the status quo. For example, six first-round picks for the upcoming draft have already changed hands.

The most notable trade remains the one involving the Denver Broncos, who traded their first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins to acquire star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. This aggressiveness in the market demonstrates that, even with a three-year cap, teams are finding creative ways to restructure their rosters.

Cleveland's withdrawal of this proposal indicates that the league prefers, for now, to maintain some control over long-term equity, thereby preventing franchises from sacrificing their distant future for immediate gains.

Do you think the NFL should allow draft pick trades over a longer period, as other major leagues do?

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