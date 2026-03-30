MLB in Brief: Brewers Sign Prospect to $50 Million Deal | Jeff Passan and Basketball

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Brewers Sign Prospect to $50 Million Deal | Jeff Passan and Basketball
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The Brewers sign a prospect to a $50 million deal

Cooper Pratt, who has never played in the majors, signs an eight-year contract with club options.

Jeff Passan and basketball

He confirms the rumor: he considered covering basketball.

Exposing the umpires

The ABS system is different for them.

Nice jacket

Salvador Perez has style.

Mike Trout is doing well

Good to hear.

Wander Franco is upset

His trial has been postponed again.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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