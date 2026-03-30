MLB in Brief: Brewers Sign Prospect to $50 Million Deal | Jeff Passan and Basketball
The Brewers sign a prospect to a $50 million deal
Cooper Pratt, who has never played in the majors, signs an eight-year contract with club options.
Source confirms: Infield prospect Cooper Pratt is finalizing an eight-year, $51M contract with the Brewers. The deal includes two club options with escalators on the option years. He has played only three games above Double-A. The Brewers' No. 6 prospect according to The Athletic's Keith Law. First reported by @BNightengale
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 30, 2026
Jeff Passan and basketball
He confirms the rumor: he considered covering basketball.
Shortly after Woj first left ESPN, reports surfaced that ESPN was considering moving Jeff Passan to its NBA beat.
In an interview with @FOS‘s @BakerMachado, Passan explained why he's “pot-committed” to baseball https://t.co/eT0UpSbFxF
— Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 30, 2026
Exposing the umpires
The ABS system is different for them.
It's hard to find an argument against the ABS challenge system. pic.twitter.com/UxCgQFo4vc
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 30, 2026
Nice jacket
Salvador Perez has style.
The jacket speaks for itself. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PFGubgkJiw
— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 30, 2026
Mike Trout is doing well
Good to hear.
Mike Trout hit a couple of home runs, stole a base, and made some good defensive plays.
“He looks like a younger Mike Trout,” says @Mtrumbo44. pic.twitter.com/7M39ZvgM04
— HaloTerritory (@HaloTerritory) March 30, 2026
Wander Franco is upset
His trial has been postponed again.
#Rays Wander Franco ‘notably upset' after retrial is postponed againhttps://t.co/LLHr7NU2zo
— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 30, 2026
Created by humans, assisted by AI.