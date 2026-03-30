MLB in Brief: Brewers Sign Prospect to $50 Million Deal | Jeff Passan and Basketball

The Brewers sign a prospect to a $50 million deal

Cooper Pratt, who has never played in the majors, signs an eight-year contract with club options.

Source confirms: Infield prospect Cooper Pratt is finalizing an eight-year, $51M contract with the Brewers. The deal includes two club options with escalators on the option years. He has played only three games above Double-A. The Brewers' No. 6 prospect according to The Athletic's Keith Law. First reported by @BNightengale — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 30, 2026

Jeff Passan and basketball

He confirms the rumor: he considered covering basketball.

Shortly after Woj first left ESPN, reports surfaced that ESPN was considering moving Jeff Passan to its NBA beat. In an interview with @FOS‘s @BakerMachado, Passan explained why he's “pot-committed” to baseball https://t.co/eT0UpSbFxF — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 30, 2026

Exposing the umpires

The ABS system is different for them.

It's hard to find an argument against the ABS challenge system. pic.twitter.com/UxCgQFo4vc — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 30, 2026

Nice jacket

Salvador Perez has style.

The jacket speaks for itself. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PFGubgkJiw — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 30, 2026

Mike Trout is doing well

Good to hear.

Mike Trout hit a couple of home runs, stole a base, and made some good defensive plays. “He looks like a younger Mike Trout,” says @Mtrumbo44. pic.twitter.com/7M39ZvgM04 — HaloTerritory (@HaloTerritory) March 30, 2026

Wander Franco is upset

His trial has been postponed again.

#Rays Wander Franco ‘notably upset' after retrial is postponed againhttps://t.co/LLHr7NU2zo — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 30, 2026

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