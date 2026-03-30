Is a major trade on the horizon for the Browns?

The Cleveland Browns are entering the 2026 offseason with a concerning situation on offense.

According to Pro Football Focus, the team has the league's worst offense for the second year in a row, with a performance even worse than in 2024. It is reportedly the worst offensive unit analyzed by PFF in nearly two decades.

The problems are numerous and very real. The entire offensive line could be up for a shakeup, while the receiving corps is considered the least threatening in the league. At quarterback, uncertainty remains complete. Shedeur Sanders finished the season as the starter, but may have to defend his position against Deshaun Watson, who is attempting a comeback after two Achilles tendon surgeries.

The arrival of Todd Monken as head coach isn't enough to mask the scale of the task ahead. The team is far from competitive on offense and will need to bring in talent quickly.

A strategic approach focused on flexibility

With the No. 6 and No. 24 picks in hand, General Manager Andrew Berry is seriously considering all options. Trading the sixth pick is not out of the question, especially if it allows the team to accumulate additional resources.

Berry emphasizes the importance of staying flexible: drafting at the current spot, moving back, moving up, or even trading for an established player. The goal is clear: effectively address the team's many weaknesses.

This strategy paid off last year in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. By moving down in the draft, the Browns selected Mason Graham and obtained an additional pick used to draft Quinshon Judkins.

With several urgent needs still remaining, this approach could be repeated. The Cleveland Browns are primarily looking to rebuild a credible offense and restore some balance for the coming seasons.

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