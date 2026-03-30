Auston Matthews Update: Radko Gudas May Miss Tonight’s Game Against the Maple Leafs

Radko Gudas' hit on Auston Matthews has caused quite a stir.

Craig Berube, the coach in Toronto, wasn't happy that his players didn't defend their captain. Fans weren't pleased with the overly short suspension handed down to the Ducks' captain.

And perhaps the Maple Leafs' captain has already played his last game in Toronto, without being granted a fitting send-off.

Naturally, the March 30 game between the Maple Leafs and the Ducks was quickly circled in red on the Toronto team's calendar.

After all, it was easy to assume that this was where Gudas would get a taste of his own medicine.

But ultimately, because the player in question got injured in the last few days, there's a good chance he'll miss tonight's game, just as he did for his team's game on Saturday.

That works out well, in any case.

Gudas is questionable for his reunion with the Leafshttps://t.co/synfRT6xUW — RDS (@RDSca) March 30, 2026

Under the circumstances, I don't think Joel Queneville will be in a hurry to play his veteran. Knowing he's banged up and a target, it's not the best idea.

Will the Maple Leafs players—whose #1 goal tonight will be to control their emotions—pick a new target if Gudas isn't there, just to send a message?

Who knows.

Craig Berube may say that his team shouldn't lose its focus when speaking to the media… but we know the franchise's honor was attacked when Matthews was targeted.

Since the Torontonians won't be in the playoffs, what do they have to lose?

Whether Gudas is there or not, I fully expect things to get out of hand. The guys who were criticized for not defending Matthews will surely be ready.

In a nutshell

– What's going to happen?

Three current VGK players have previously played under John Tortorella: William Karlsson, 2015–17 in Columbus

Carter Hart, coached him with the Flyers from 2022–2024 Brandon Saad, 2015–17 in Columbus, and Team USA at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey pic.twitter.com/9a3PKH9xcQ — Zeegs (@Zeeeegs) March 29, 2026

– Oh yeah?

Frank Seravalli: NHL expansion: The conversation I was having with Deputy Commissioner Daly…he says, “Yeah, I talked to the Governor of Louisiana; he's like, ‘No, seriously, there's a group in New Orleans that's really interested in…the NHL'” – Big Show (3/27) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 30, 2026

– Wow.