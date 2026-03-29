This Chargers player doesn’t want NFL players to compete in the Olympics

Los Angeles Chargers defensive player Derwin James Jr. has sparked debate by weighing in on the potential participation of NFL players in the 2028 Olympic Games.

Although he finds the opportunity interesting, he believes that active athletes should avoid competing due to the high risk of injury.

While in Los Angeles for a non-contact football event, James Jr. closely observed the performances of flag football players, a sport set to be included in the 2028 Summer Olympics. Impressed by their technical skill, he believes these players are better prepared than current NFL stars to shine on the international stage.

Injured and absent from the friendly competition, James Jr. did not hesitate to point out that the rapid movements and changes of direction required by flag football can put significant strain on the joints. In his view, NFL teams would have a lot to lose if their best players were to get injured outside the regular season.

He also suggested that players nearing the end of their careers or who have already retired might be a better option for the United States. Furthermore, he believes that members of practice squads should remain focused on their primary goal: securing a permanent spot in the league.

A view that divides players

Despite this warning, some players do not share his view. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, in particular, stated that competing in the Olympics is a childhood dream. The idea of winning a gold medal for his country is, in his view, a unique and exceptional opportunity.

This debate highlights a significant dilemma: prioritizing one's professional career or seizing a historic opportunity on the world stage. As 2028 approaches, the decision made by NFL players could well redefine their role in international sports.

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