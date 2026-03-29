Buffalo Bills fans had a moment of concern when Josh Allen appeared on crutches at the press conference introducing Joe Brady, the team's new head coach.

The star quarterback suffered a fracture in his right foot during the 2025 season, requiring surgery during the offseason.

Despite the injury, Allen quickly assured everyone that he would be fully operational for the start of the Buffalo Bills' offseason program.

At the NFL's annual meeting this Saturday, Joe Brady confirmed his star player's health status to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. “He's ready to play,” Brady said, dispelling any doubts about his quarterback's availability.

This announcement comes as the Buffalo Bills prepare for the NFL Draft and the start of voluntary workouts on April 6. Thanks to Brady's arrival, the franchise has a two-week head start on the usual schedule this year.

Exceptional strength despite the pain

Brady praised Josh Allen's ability to perform despite injuries, noting his impressive streak of 127 consecutive games played. “After his surgery, he's playing like everything's fine—it's incredible,” Brady emphasized. “He's truly different. Hopefully it continues this way, but he'll be ready for the offseason program.”

The head coach also mentioned Allen's enthusiasm about playing alongside his new recruit, wide receiver DJ Moore, acquired during the offseason. This pairing could significantly boost the Buffalo Bills' passing attack.

“I talk to him regularly. He's excited to kick off this new era with players like DJ Moore,” Brady added.

As the NFL and fans wonder about Joe Brady's impact on the Buffalo Bills' offense, knowing that Josh Allen is ready and motivated is a positive sign. With their leader in top form and new weapons at his disposal, the Buffalo Bills appear to be in an excellent position to approach the 2026 season with confidence and ambition.

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