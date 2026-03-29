Émeric Boutin has Antony Auclair to thank

As the 2026 Canadian Football League draft approaches, a clear trend is emerging: prospects from the NCAA are dominating the Canadian talent pool more than ever before.

In this context, players from the U Sports circuit could be pushed to the sidelines. Yet one name continues to stand out: that of Laval Rouge et Or tight end Émeric Boutin.

Ranked among the top 20 prospects by the Winter Scouting Bureau, Boutin is the only representative from the Canadian university system to appear in this ranking. Despite this recognition, he remains grounded and prefers to let his performance speak for itself rather than claim headliner status.

A 6-foot-3, 230-pound athlete, he possesses a rare combination of power and speed that has caught the attention of recruiters. Initially used as a wide receiver, he experienced a breakthrough after transitioning to the tight end position in 2024 under the guidance of Antony Auclair. Drawing on his NFL experience, Auclair played a pivotal role in Boutin's technical development and understanding of the game.

Since that change, Boutin has become a versatile offensive weapon capable of creating mismatches, particularly thanks to his ability to line up just about anywhere on the field. Although his statistics aren't spectacular, his effectiveness and real impact on games are undeniable.

A hybrid profile that intrigues teams

Inspired by versatile players of the past like Patrick Lavoie, Boutin sees himself playing a hybrid role at the professional level. His ability to block, catch passes, and adapt to different situations could appeal to many teams.

Coming from a program renowned for its excellence, the Laval Rouge et Or, he benefits from rigorous training that helps him take the next step. However, in a league where this type of position is sometimes underutilized, he will need to convince teams of the added value he can bring.

One thing is certain: even in a draft dominated by NCAA talent, Boutin could very well be the standard-bearer for Canadian university football.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.