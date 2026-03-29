Chase DeLauter is off to a great start this season

As is the case every year, several rookies are turning heads at the start of the season, and Chase DeLauter is no exception. The Cleveland Guardians' designated hitter surprised everyone yesterday by hitting his fourth home run of the season—and doing so in just his third game.

The Guardians' first-round pick in 2022 blasted his fourth home run off the Seattle Mariners' top reliever, Andrés Muñoz, in the 10th inning of the game between the two teams. DeLauter's two-run homer helped his team secure their second win of the season. The Guardians won 6-5.

In doing so, DeLauter joined Trevor Story (2016) as the only players to have hit four home runs in their first three Major League games.

DeLauter can also play the outfield, but his profile has been a perfect fit for the designated hitter role so far.

The Guardians will have to battle the Tigers and the Royals if they hope to make the playoffs this season, and seeing a rookie display such poise in his Major League debut bodes well for the future. Yes, the season is still young, but the rookie is showing he can hit the ball with confidence, and manager Stephen Vogt certainly isn't complaining.

Yesterday, DeLauter had a rough start against the Mariners' excellent starter, Bryan Woo. The Guardians rookie was retired three times at the plate by Woo before being retired on a groundout in the seventh inning. His redemption came in the tenth inning when he powered the ball to the opposite field against one of the best relievers in the majors.

So far, the 24-year-old has hit four home runs on his first five hits with the big club. In addition to taking down Muñoz last night, DeLauter also has George Kirby and Logan Gilbert on his list of victims. Not bad for a career start.

It's hard to believe he'll be able to maintain the pace he's set for himself over the past few days, but the youngster is a joy to watch, and his momentum will carry him to success. Today, he'll face Emerson Hancock, another new opponent for him.

During the Guardians' win over the Mariners, Canadian Cade Smith had a rough outing, blowing his chance at a second save in 2026. He was still credited with the win. Jeff Hoffman experienced the same scenario in Toronto on Friday.

For now, Chase DeLauter fits in very well with the Guardians' style and is perfectly meeting the expectations set for him by Vogt and the club's management. In José Ramírez, he can count on an outstanding mentor who has been among MLB's elite for a good dozen years. Ramírez is the team's undisputed leader and remains loyal to the organization that believed in him. He has just signed a deal for the next seven seasons, which will net him a hefty $128.5 million.

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