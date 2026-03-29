Andy Reid remains confident despite a season to forget

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering a pivotal period following a disappointing 2025 season marked by a playoff absence—their first in over a decade.

Central to this turnaround is the health of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is aiming for a return at the start of next season despite major knee surgery.

Three months after undergoing surgery to repair his ligaments, Mahomes recently shared encouraging footage of his throwing sessions. Head coach Andy Reid has expressed optimism about his progress, while avoiding confirming a specific return date. He does, however, highlight his quarterback's exceptional dedication, noting his daily presence at the practice facility.

As a precaution, the Kansas City Chiefs acquired Justin Fields from the New York Jets. Despite inconsistent recent performances, he represents a credible option should Mahomes miss time. The organization appears confident it can remain competitive regardless of the scenario.

The offense could also benefit from the arrival of running back Kenneth Walker III, who brings a ground game dimension that was lacking last year. His production could take some pressure off the passing game and provide better offensive balance.

A Necessary Transition to Get the Machine Rolling Again

Beyond the offense, significant changes have taken place on defense, notably with the departure of cornerback Trent McDuffie. Despite these losses, Reid remains calm, confident in his ability to rebuild his defensive unit as he has done in the past.

With two first-round picks in the upcoming draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have a golden opportunity to inject new talent into their roster. After a 6-11 season, the organization aims to turn this difficult period into a springboard.

If Mahomes returns to his usual form and the new acquisitions deliver, Kansas City could quickly become an NFL powerhouse once again.

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