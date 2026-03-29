Aaron Rodgers is about to break the bank in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers could complicate contract negotiations with his salary demands.

At 42, the player is reportedly seeking a deal worth around $30 million per season, according to former NFL quarterback Charlie Batch.

This demand could slow down the current negotiations between the two sides.

Last year, Rodgers agreed to a one-year contract worth $13.65 million, which could rise to $19.5 million with bonuses. However, his strong performances with the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have changed the game. He helped lead his team to the playoffs, giving him grounds to demand a significant raise.

Batch noted that Rodgers has exceeded expectations set by his previous contract. According to him, the financial aspect is now at the heart of the discussions. The Steelers clearly want to keep him on the roster, but not at any cost. Rodgers' camp is reportedly seeking a much more lucrative deal, while the organization hopes to reach a reasonable compromise.

Statistically speaking, Rodgers had a respectable season with 3,322 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and only 7 interceptions, along with a 65.7% completion rate in 16 starts. These numbers demonstrate that he can still perform despite his advanced age for a quarterback.

A thought-provoking comparison

If Rodgers secures a $30 million-per-year contract, he would join quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, who earn over $33 million annually, respectively. This comparison raises an important question: does Rodgers' current value justify such an investment at this stage of his career?

Between experience, leadership, and still-solid performance, the debate is far from settled.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.