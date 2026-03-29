A change of position for Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald?

McGill Redbirds quarterback Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald is drawing a lot of attention as the Canadian Football League 's evaluation camp approaches.

However, despite his undeniable talent, many scouts still doubt his ability to succeed as a quarterback at the professional level.

Known for his versatility and explosiveness, the Montreal native has established himself as a true threat in college, racking up over 10,000 combined yards in his career. However, his passing efficiency remains a source of concern for teams. As a result, some evaluators are seriously considering a transition to another position.

Unlike many players in his situation, Latendresse-Regimbald isn't closing any doors. On the contrary, he says he's willing to do whatever it takes to realize his dream of reaching the CFL. Whether as a receiver, defensive back, or even in a hybrid role, he's open to all possibilities to convince professional teams.

His case is not unique. Several former Canadian quarterbacks have managed to break through after switching positions, such as Brad Sinopoli and Marc-Olivier Brouillette. This reality is now part of the journey for many players coming out of the Canadian university circuit.

Despite the criticism surrounding the opportunities given to Canadian quarterbacks, Latendresse-Regimbald acknowledges that the position is extremely demanding at the professional level. He notes, however, that players like Tre Ford have helped open the door for a new generation.

An athletic profile that intrigues scouts

Inspired by Taysom Hill's versatility, he aspires to become a player capable of contributing in multiple ways. His speed and agility could also work in his favor during physical tests, where he aims for performances comparable to the circuit's top athletes.

Even though he plays for a McGill Redbirds program in rebuilding mode, he has managed to stand out individually, notably winning the award for the nation's top rookie. His unconventional path demonstrates a clear determination to forge his own path, regardless of the obstacles.

As the 2026 draft approaches, one thing is certain: the team that gives him a chance will be betting on impressive raw potential. It remains to be seen how this talent will translate to the next level.