“You can handle the ups and downs”: Robbie Ray responds to his rookie manager

The San Francisco Giants haven't had a great start to the season. The team already has two losses on its record… and what stands out is that the team still hasn't scored a single run in 18 innings.

They've suffered 7-0 and 3-0 losses, managing just a single hit yesterday.

And clearly, the manager is already starting to feel some pressure. Tony Vitello, who joined the team this winter from the NCAA, feels there's a lot of emotion in the locker room.

After two games, Vitello says the guys are trying too hard and that he's taking the blame for it all.

In his view, the locker room needs to be a little less tense.

“As of right now, it's a little emotional in there and there's a lot of try hard.” Tony Vitello blames himself for the lack of offensive production over two games, citing a need for the locker room to loosen up. pic.twitter.com/EasJ7PYkYg — KNBR (@KNBR) March 28, 2026

These are rather unusual comments, considering the team has faced two solid pitchers in Max Fried and Cam Schlittler. In reality, beyond the emotional aspect, it's normal for the guys to struggle against two of Major League Baseball's top arms.

And clearly, even inside the locker room, it's evident that these comments didn't necessarily go over well with everyone. When asked about his manager's remarks, Robbie Ray noted that the guys are professionals and know how to handle the ups and downs.

He clearly isn't too concerned.

“We're all Major League players, we can handle the ups and downs.” Robbie Ray responds to manager Tony Vitello saying the #SFGiants were too emotional after their first two games. pic.twitter.com/PpbfYMWyB9 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 28, 2026

It's worth noting that this winter, Vitello made the leap directly from the NCAA to a managerial position in MLB, which is extremely unusual. And obviously, when you look at his comments as well as Ray's, there are questions to be asked about the harmony in the locker room.

This whole situation certainly doesn't mean that Ray has no respect for Vitello… but it's not unreasonable to see a bit of a dig in there either.

It's still too early to worry, but one might think that winning a game or two would do the Giants' locker room some good right now. And the next chance to do so comes tonight, when Tyler Mahle takes the mound to face Will Warren at 7 p.m.

Let's see if the Giants can pull off a win… but more importantly, if they can finally get on the scoreboard for the first time this season.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.