The New Orleans Saints outline their strategy for conquering Paris

With just a few months to go before the first NFL regular-season game in France, the New Orleans Saints unveiled their strategy in Paris on Friday, March 27, at a conference organized in partnership with the NFL.

The event provided an opportunity to clarify the league's and the franchise's ambitions in the French market.

For Brett Gosper, head of the NFL in Europe and Asia, France is now a priority market. “We want to make the NFL a truly global sport. So we have to go through Paris,” he said. This approach is accompanied by a commitment to long-term establishment, with a permanent office in Paris and local hiring. “We're here for the long haul, not just for one game,” Gosper emphasized.

The NFL views this game as a true mini-Super Bowl, with activations spanning several days. The experience goes beyond the sporting event to become a global spectacle, combining entertainment, fan engagement, and commercial opportunities. The success of pre-registration—over 200,000 applications—demonstrates the growing interest of the French public. The goal is also to build a sustainable commercial ecosystem around American football.

The New Orleans Saints: Becoming the French NFL Team

As for the New Orleans Saints, the approach is clear. Owner Gayle Benson highlights the historical ties between France and Louisiana and aims for a lasting presence: “We will do everything we can to become the French NFL team.” ” Players Tyler Shough (quarterback) and Taliese Fuaga (offensive tackle) attended the conference, visited iconic venues such as the Stade de France and the Parc des Princes, and spoke with the French media.

The league is also focusing on the development of flag football—an Olympic sport in 2028—to reach new audiences and encourage the practice of American football in France. This strategy confirms that Paris is not a one-off initiative, but a pillar of the NFL's international growth.

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