MLB in Brief: Jacob deGrom Won’t Pitch Today | Expansion Is Inevitable

Jacob deGrom won't pitch today

He has neck stiffness. He could pitch in the coming days.

Jacob deGrom has been scratched due to neck stiffness; Jacob Latz will start in his place. The Rangers do not believe this is serious and he could start later on the road trip — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) March 28, 2026

Byron Buxton wants to stay in Minnesota

He keeps saying it.

Byron Buxton insists he wants to stay a Twin for life: https://t.co/EtEfCcQDRc — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 28, 2026

Tyler Glasnow on the Dodgers' defense

He likes what his team is doing, obviously.

Tyler Glasnow feels for fans in some markets, but he also believes what the Dodgers are doing is helping baseball's popularity https://t.co/zhd5Qr87pg pic.twitter.com/L7MudmhG7X — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 28, 2026

Expansion is inevitable

Of course.

“[MLB] expansion is going to happen. It's inevitable.” ESPN baseball insider @JeffPassan tells FOS why he feels MLB expansion is only a matter of time, and warns what the league should be mindful of as it eyes growth. pic.twitter.com/B3gbrOvkwI — Front Office Sports News (@FOS_News_) March 28, 2026

Shane Baz stays in Baltimore

He has signed a five-year deal.

News from ESPN: Shane Baz and the Orioles are nearing a five-year, $68 million contract extension that will begin this season and buy out two years of free agency. Baltimore's effort to stabilize its starting rotation is even clearer with this deal: https://t.co/jdJYz6plIy — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 27, 2026

Speaking of contracts: Nico Hoerner will get $141 million.

Source confirms that deferrals in the contract will put the net present value in the mid-$130M range, as @Joelsherman1 said. The deal is a huge acknowledgment of Hoerner's defensive value. He has just 36 career home runs. The contract starts next season. https://t.co/3JvNL9k9oo — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 27, 2026

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