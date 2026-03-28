MLB in Brief: Jacob deGrom Won’t Pitch Today | Expansion Is Inevitable

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Jacob deGrom Won&#8217;t Pitch Today | Expansion Is Inevitable
Credit: ClutchPoints

Jacob deGrom won't pitch today

He has neck stiffness. He could pitch in the coming days.

Byron Buxton wants to stay in Minnesota

He keeps saying it.

Tyler Glasnow on the Dodgers' defense

He likes what his team is doing, obviously.

Expansion is inevitable

Of course.

Shane Baz stays in Baltimore

He has signed a five-year deal.

Speaking of contracts: Nico Hoerner will get $141 million.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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