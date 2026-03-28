Jordyn Tyson postpones his physical and fuels rumors of an NFL draft

Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson drew a lot of attention at Arizona State's pro day, even though he didn't participate in the physical tests.

While on site, he held numerous discussions with several NFL teams, confirming that he is still aiming for a first-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Still hampered by hamstring injuries, Tyson chose to postpone his physical evaluation until a private workout scheduled for April 17. This strategic decision is well understood by league executives, who know that these events also serve as a showcase for prospects. The goal is clear: show up at 100% to maximize his value.

Despite his absence from the field, Tyson remains one of the most intriguing wide receivers in his draft class. Compared to players like Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon, he possesses a distinct style that could appeal to different teams depending on their needs.

A Decisive Test for His Draft Ranking

Teams, however, want reassurance regarding his injury history. In addition to his recent issues, Tyson previously suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in 2022 and a broken collarbone in 2024. Even though some internal sources do not believe this is a chronic issue, scouts want a better understanding of his physical conditioning habits.

In terms of talent, there is little doubt. His speed, explosiveness, and ability to stand out make him a top prospect. Several teams hope to see him run the 40-yard dash in around 4.4 seconds, which would confirm the skills already evident on film.

Highly sought-after, Tyson has met with several major teams, including the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons. Although a top-15 pick is being considered, his performance on April 17 will be decisive.

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